Last glimpse of the sun before clouds roll in

Campbell River-area weather forecast and road conditions

Enjoy today’s sunshine because it will mix with cloud and then roll into a few days of showers and rain, according to Environment Canada.

Highs will reach 14 C and it will become partly cloudy tonight.

On the highways, watch for construction on Highway 19A in Campbellton where maintenance is planned between Maple St. and Petersen Road. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Watch for utility work at Garfield Road on Highway 19 northbound in North Campbell River. The shoulder will be closed and watch for traffic control.

Also on Highway 19, construction continues between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay Road, 13 km north of Campbell River. Single lane alternating traffic is in effect between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

LOCAL NEWS:

First Art & Earth Festival in Campbell River was an experiment gone terribly, terribly right

Tiel’s Tales: The journey matters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LOOKING BACK: The pigs of Knight Inlet

Just Posted

Campbell River boat builders presented with original art as they sail off into the sunset

In January of this year, The Bolton Marine Group purchased Daigle Marine… Continue reading

Campbell River to see high in the mid-teens today

Rain is on the way

One person in police custody following early morning car chase in Campbell River

Driver of stolen truck collided with a building Sunday morning

Campbell River summer school sees largest enrolment to date

More than 700 students participated in summer school programs this year

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue flies out injured hiker Sunday morning

Medical team was flown in to Mount Washington area to assess patient Saturday, injury ‘not severe’

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two people beat up with baseball bats at Nanaimo park

Police looking for suspects who were seen in newer-model orange car

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Most Read