Last glimpse of the sun before clouds roll in

Enjoy today’s sunshine because it will mix with cloud and then roll into a few days of showers and rain, according to Environment Canada.

Highs will reach 14 C and it will become partly cloudy tonight.

On the highways, watch for construction on Highway 19A in Campbellton where maintenance is planned between Maple St. and Petersen Road. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Watch for utility work at Garfield Road on Highway 19 northbound in North Campbell River. The shoulder will be closed and watch for traffic control.

Also on Highway 19, construction continues between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay Road, 13 km north of Campbell River. Single lane alternating traffic is in effect between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

LOCAL NEWS:

First Art & Earth Festival in Campbell River was an experiment gone terribly, terribly right

Tiel’s Tales: The journey matters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter