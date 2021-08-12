Last day to register for Drive Away Domestic Violence Charity Golf Day

These are busy times for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society, which is also co-hosting its first ever Charity Golf Day Aug. 21 which closes registration today (Aug. 12).

Staff, clients and supporters of the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society have been thrilled to see substantial work get under way this week at the site of a new 51-unit housing project for women on Fir Street.

The society’s latest endeavour will be named Eagle Harbour and will provide programs for women, and their children, who are at risk of abuse or violence, as well as long-term housing for senior women. Four older buildings have been demolished on Fir Street to make way for this exciting new project. The City of Campbell River has contributed greatly to making the new building a reality.

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society currently operates the Ann Elmore Transition House and Rose Harbour Transitional Housing in Campbell River as well as safe homes in remote locations. CRNITS Executive Director Valery Puetz said Eagle Harbour is a natural addition to the current programming and rounds out the society’s continuum of service from emergency shelter, through temporary change programs and, soon, long term housing.

To help support programming at all of CRNITS’ buildings, consider registering today (Aug 12) for the first annual Drive Away Domestic Violence Charity Golf Day on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Campbell River Golf and Country Club. The golf fundraiser will benefit the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society and the Comox Valley Transition Society.

The day of golf, which will follow strict COVID-19 protocols, will feature exciting events like a putting contest, a longest drive contest and a $10,000 hole-in-one prize! The Golf Day, presented by Rainforest Outdoor Living, will benefit CRNITS and the Comox Valley Transition Society. The day will feature a scramble format, green fees, golf cart, welcome package, driving range access, lovely meal, online silent auction, prizes and more, all for $250 per player or $1,000 per team. All funds raised will help to fund much-needed programs and services that are provided for free to women, children, and families across the Comox Valley, Campbell River, and surrounding area.

“The pandemic has shown that our services are needed more than ever in our communities, so we’re thrilled to be teaming up with the Comox Valley Transition Society for this first annual fundraising Golf Day,” Puetz said.

For more information, including online registration and COVID 19 protocols, visit annelmorehouse.ca/golf or cvts.ca/golf/

