Knights of Columbus gear up for hamper delivery day

Saturday, Dec. 18 is hamper delivery day for the Knights of Columbus Community Christmas Hamper Fund this year.

As always, this requires a lot of community help to get the hampers built, loaded out and delivered in one day.

COVID-19 has forced some changes in how this can be done safely. This year the Knights cannot simply have people just show up and pitch in due to the continued presence of COVID-19 in our community. They have to keep the number of volunteers at a low level and organized enough to enable the COVID-19 precautions to be met while the job gets done.

For this reason they have name-requested volunteers to work inside and around the outside of the former Target building warehouse and freight ramps. They ask that you please do not just show up, as unfortunately they cannot use you, as much as they would like to. A crowd is a problem these days.

The exception is the delivery drivers. It is still first come, first loaded as per previous years. There is, however, one very important difference. The drivers must stay in their vehicles. This is called drive-by pickup and is within COVID-19 protocol. The volunteers will load you, no problem. Kids in the back, great. The driver will be trained, especially with the protocol to protect everyone when you get to the front door of the hamper recipient. The adjacent picture indicates how any vehicles wishing to help deliver the hampers should line up.

Above all other, you should know that your help is totally appreciated.

