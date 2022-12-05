Knights of Columbus volunteers and Campbell River emergency services personnel were out receiving donations for Christmas Hampers on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Charity Check Stop at the Home Hardware parking lot. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Knights of Columbus, emergency services personnel collect hamper donations

Charity Check Stop

Knights of Columbus volunteers and Campbell River emergency services personnel were out receiving donations for Christmas Hampers on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Charity Check Stop at the Home Hardware parking lot.

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations

