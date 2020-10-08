Knights of Columbus donation keeps Special Olympians going

Continuing a long tradition of supporting athletic excellence in Campbell River, the Knights of Columbus have made a donation to Special Olympics BC Campbell River. Accepting the donation from (l to r) Larry Panich - Financial Secretary, John Dawson - Programme Coordinator and Mike Beston - Grand Knight were Special Olympians Tye Cranton and Mickie Hildebrandt. Both athletes are active members of the local who have continued training on their own despite programming being shut down because of the COVID 19 restrictions. Special Olympics BC Campbell River looks forward to returning to sport this fall and with the support of community partners like the Knights of Columbus, will continue to provide high quality opportunities that engage coaches, volunteers, fans and athletes in their journey to personal excellence through sport. Photo contributed

