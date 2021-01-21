Knights Charity Appeal raffle supports local charities

The 59th annual Knights of Columbus (B.C.) Charity Foundation Charity Appeal Raffle is on now until Jan. 30th.

The annual raffle raises funds for local charities throughout BC and gives people the chance to win thousands of dollars in cash.

Due to COVID, rather than local sales tables out in individual B.C. communities, ticket sales have moved entirely online this year.

Campbell River Knights of Columbus Bishop Hill Council 5468 asks for your support, by purchasing tickets securely online at https://kofcdraw.net/C5468

Proceeds support local charities – many of whom are more in need than ever, with the pandemic blocking some traditional fundraising avenues for them.

Raffle tickets are just $3 each and there’s a total of $177,000 in cash prizes to be won.

First prize is $100,000, second is $50,000, third is $10,000, fourth is $5,000, fifth is $2,000, and prizes six to 15 are $1,000 each.

A total of 200,000 tickets are for sale province-wide, so odds are good.

But hurry – the draw takes place on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. So get your tickets soon.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations