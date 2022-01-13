Kinsmen contributions support acquisition of medical technology

The Kinsmen Club of Campbell River recently donated to the Hospital Foundation to support the purchase a Pocket Talker for Occupational Therapy, Medfusion Pump for Maternity and a Sonosite Ultrasound for Kidney Care.

A Pocket Talker enables the health care team to communicate more effectively with patients who have reduced hearing, as some patients cannot afford hearing aids or their hearing aids are at home. A Medfusion Pump is a wireless smart pump that is used for accurate and safe medication delivery and the Sonosite Ultrasound will assist medical staff to evaluate and access the vasculature of dialysis patients.

The Kinsmen Club of Campbell River is made up of community leaders that have an interest in fostering relationships and the desire to perpetuate the idea of community service. They fundraise to support a variety of Campbell River charities through their Safe Rides Home Program, Tables and Wheels and Bar Service. Visit their website to learn more about their organization and how you could become involved www.campbellriverkinsmen.ca

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164.

