Leaders from the Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific fundraising team met with Campbell River KidStart Coordinator Tara Jordan. Back row, from left: Patty Brown, Dawn Fraser, Juslene Pandher, Alvin Antonio, Winter Curnow, Rachel Inglin, Kerri Bemister. Front row, from left: Tara Jordan, Victori John, Ava O’Connell, Kim Frost, Carrie Hall, Brielle Kelly.

KidStart gets support from Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific

When the team at Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific Developments decided to do a fundraising campaign for KidStart this fall, their goal was to raise enough money to support three children to participate in the program.

To their great delight, they more than doubled their original goal. KidStart, operated by The John Howard Society of North Island, is a mentoring program that connects caring adult volunteers with children and youth (ages 6-18) for three hours of fun recreational activities per week.

“Fundraising for KidStart was inspiring and fun. Everyone at home office was excited to help out the kids and we came up with some creative fundraising ideas along the way. Our original goal was to support three kids to participate in the KidStart program, but with the support of Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific Developments, the employees, and the Mailman family, we raised more than $8,000 and are supporting seven kids in KidStart. There was no doubt in our minds that the funds would go towards a great community cause,” said Ava O’Connell, Marketing Coordinator at Broadstreet.

O’Connell said other local businesses were instrumental in helping Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific Developments reach and exceed their donation goal. Campbell River Golf & Country Club, Coastal Black Winery, Willows Market, Eden Street Salon & Day Spa, and Go Wild Campbell River Whale Watching all contributed to the fundraising campaign.

One of the children that Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific Developments is supporting is an eight-year-old boy whose parents separated when he was a baby and who seldom sees his father because he lives far away.

He said, “I want every day to be a KidStart visit day. We do fun stuff every week like go to the museum, go up to Mount Washington to ride the chairlift to see everything, and go to the fish hatchery. I would give my mentor a 10/10 because he is the best mentor ever!”

John Howard KidStart relies on donations, grants, and Gaming funds to operate. For more information on making a donation or volunteering, contact Campbell River KidStart Coordinator Tara Jordan at 250-203-3111 or tara.jordan@jhsni.bc.ca. Learn more about Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific Developments’ donation online: www.broadstreet.ca/community-events/kidstart-gold-champions

Previous story
Friday is Random Acts of Kindness Day

Just Posted

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

No charges pending after driver confronts picket line in Campbell River

Police suggest the incident might be more a matter of mediation

MP Blaney says NDP pushing for federal action on housing, climate change

New Democrat concerned about hate speech, dairy farmers and criminal records for cannabis

Grieg Seafood invests $2.1 million in ‘feed house’ northwest of Campbell River

Aquaculture executive says he’s confident about industry amid new regulations

Campbell River City Council urged to ban plastic bags

Four local organizations have co-signed a letter, hoping to spur action on reducing plastic use

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

William Shatner’s on a musical mission, despite not being able to really sing

Shatner wasn’t the only ‘Star Trek’ actor to release what would later be considered a camp classic

One last search for missing Kamloops man before snow falls

The parents of Ryan Shtuka have returned to Sun Peaks before winter

Funeral to be held for 97-year-old synagogue attack victim

The suspect, Robert Bowers, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges that could result in a death sentence

Canadian astronaut who flew to space but faced biggest challenges on solid ground

Dave Williams was three years away from the planned 2007 space station mission, but suddenly everything was on hold.

2 from Alberta found dead in vehicle in B.C. Kootenays

Police assisting B.C. Coroners Service, say there is no danger to the public

Security guard attacked with bear spray, Taser in attempted fuel theft

Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect with dark-coloured pickup truck, tidy tank in back

Online sexual exploitation leads to jail time for B.C. man

Seamus Weeks will be on sex offender registry for life

Most Read