KidStart gets support from Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific

When the team at Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific Developments decided to do a fundraising campaign for KidStart this fall, their goal was to raise enough money to support three children to participate in the program.

To their great delight, they more than doubled their original goal. KidStart, operated by The John Howard Society of North Island, is a mentoring program that connects caring adult volunteers with children and youth (ages 6-18) for three hours of fun recreational activities per week.

“Fundraising for KidStart was inspiring and fun. Everyone at home office was excited to help out the kids and we came up with some creative fundraising ideas along the way. Our original goal was to support three kids to participate in the KidStart program, but with the support of Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific Developments, the employees, and the Mailman family, we raised more than $8,000 and are supporting seven kids in KidStart. There was no doubt in our minds that the funds would go towards a great community cause,” said Ava O’Connell, Marketing Coordinator at Broadstreet.

O’Connell said other local businesses were instrumental in helping Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific Developments reach and exceed their donation goal. Campbell River Golf & Country Club, Coastal Black Winery, Willows Market, Eden Street Salon & Day Spa, and Go Wild Campbell River Whale Watching all contributed to the fundraising campaign.

One of the children that Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific Developments is supporting is an eight-year-old boy whose parents separated when he was a baby and who seldom sees his father because he lives far away.

He said, “I want every day to be a KidStart visit day. We do fun stuff every week like go to the museum, go up to Mount Washington to ride the chairlift to see everything, and go to the fish hatchery. I would give my mentor a 10/10 because he is the best mentor ever!”

John Howard KidStart relies on donations, grants, and Gaming funds to operate. For more information on making a donation or volunteering, contact Campbell River KidStart Coordinator Tara Jordan at 250-203-3111 or tara.jordan@jhsni.bc.ca. Learn more about Broadstreet Properties/Seymour Pacific Developments’ donation online: www.broadstreet.ca/community-events/kidstart-gold-champions