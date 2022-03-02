Kids can explore what life was like for the people living in Campbell River long ago

This spring break, the Museum at Campbell River is offering a Time Travellers Kids Camp for ages 7-11 to explore what life was like for the people living in Campbell River long ago. Photo contributed

Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in the past?

To explore what life was like for the people living in Campbell River long ago?

This spring break, the Museum at Campbell River is offering a Time Travellers Kids Camp for ages 7-11 to do just that. Each day of the week-long camp, participants will explore a different aspect of our North Island History.

Using the galleries within the museum as a starting point, participants will get to experience what it was like to make paint using salmon eggs and ochre, learn about early logging techniques and tree identification, explore what it was really like to live in a float house, and get a feel for what kinds of games and daily chores the children of the past were expected to do. Participants also get the opportunity to explore areas of the exhibits and museum not normally open to the public for an exclusive experience.

Call the museum to register today, 250-287-3103. The camp runs March 21-25, from 8:30 a.m to 12 p.m., $175 registration. www.crmuseum.ca

