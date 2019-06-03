Comox resident and kidney transplant recipient Ray Fast is shown with his daughter Bethany Ireland of Denman Island. She donated a kidney to her father in 2016. They were in Campbell River for the Kidney Foundation of Canada’s annual Kidney Walk on June 2, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Kidney Walk in Campbell River raises more than $11,000

Transplant recipient glad to be alive following lifesaving procedure

“It feels good to be here,” said kidney transplant recipient Ray Fast following Sunday’s Kidney Walk in Campbell River. “In fact, it feels good to be anywhere!”

The Comox resident was with his daughter Bethany Ireland of Denman Island, who donated a kidney to her father in November 2016. He was suffering from a condition that involves scarring on the inside of the kidneys.

“Once they’re scarred, they no longer work anymore,” Fast said, explaining that his daughter’s kidney now keeps him alive.

“That’s the one that’s working, and it’s working very well,” he said.

Taking part in the annual Kidney Walk has become a family event, Ireland said shortly after finishing her stroll from Frank James Park to the Big Rock and back.

“It’s that community connection that we’re making,” she said.

Some 15,000 volunteers and participants come together annually for the event in communities across the country, according to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

The event in Campbell River raised had $11,095 by Sunday morning, according to organizers. You can learn more and donate at http://www.kidneywalk.ca/.

