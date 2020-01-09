From left: Jen Lewis, Tom Clark and Randy Spensley were on hand to recognize Clark as one of the BC and Yukon Branch of the Kidney Foundation’s most successful fundraisers. Clark has raised 10’s of thousands of dollars over several years and Lewis is the local coordinator of the annual Kidney Walk in Campbell River. Spensley is the engagement officer for the Vancouver Island region for the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Photo by Alistair Taylor - Campbell River Mirror

Kidney Foundation recognizes Campbell Riverite as a top fundraiser

The Kidney Foundation of Canada recognized a local man this week for raising 10’s of thousands of dollars for the foundation.

Tom Clark has raised approximately $25,000 for the Kidney Foundation and he received an award recognizing his contribution on Tuesday from Foundation representative Randy Spensley.

“We want to recognize Tom today for his amazing fundraising contribution,” Spensley said.

“He’s a real inspiration to the Kidney Foundation and the people of Campbell River.”

On hand for the presentation was his daughter Jen Lewis, who coordinates the annual Kidney Walk in Campbell River. This year’s walk will be on Sunday, June 7. Information about the walk is available on Facebook.

The kidney cause is important to Clark because he has three kids and one grandchild who have chronic kidney disease.

He’s appreciative of the generous support he’s received from the corporate community.

“It’s because of some very generous companies that help sponsor me that I have raised so much money,” Clark said.

And they step up every year he points out. This year might be a little tougher for them because they are all involved in the forest industry which is experiencing some significant turmoil this year, Clark said.

“It might be a little tougher this year but hopefully, we’ll see,” Clark said.

Clark sets a goal of raising $5,000 every year and usually surpasses it. And it’s a family affair.

The family uses the catchy nickname of “The Lewis and Clark Expedition” because of his last name and his daughters’.

The Campbell River Kidney Walk raises about $12,000-$15,000 every year and the Lewis and Clark Expedition raises about $8,000 of it.

The walk is always looking for more walkers. Visit “Kidney Walk Campbell River Volunteers” on Facebook to get involved.

For more information, visit https://www.kidney.ca/bc-home

