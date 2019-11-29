Kick off the holiday season with largest Big Truck Parade yet

More than 70 trucks expected to light up the streets

The Big Truck Parade kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday from Rockland and Hwy. 19A. File photo

Kick off the Christmas season with a Campbell River tradition.

More than 70 trucks are expected in this year’s Big Truck Parade, making it the largest parade yet.

Trucks of all shapes and sizes will be decorated with care for the parade, which starts at 5 p.m. at Rockland Road and Hwy. 19A. The parade follows the highway into downtown and ends at Spirit Square.

With the highway being closed at 4:45 p.m. for the parade, a detour will be set up at 2nd Avenue, where motorists will be encouraged to travel along either Alder or Dogwood Streets.

Where you watch the parade from is up to you, but ReMax Check Reality will be handing out cookies and hot cider at the corner of St. Ann’s and Hwy. 19A.

CIBC and Parallel 50 will also be along the route handing out cookies and hot chocolate (CIBC) and hot dogs (Parallel 50).

If you miss out on those snacks, a food court will be set up next to Santa’s Workshop on Shoppers Row.

At 5 p.m., events begin at Spirit Square with Captain Thunderpants, Shoo Shoo the Clown, Illuminated Angels and more. The final truck, carrying Mr. and Mrs. Claus is expected to arrive by 6:15 p.m. which is when the tree lights will be turned on.

Santa will be available for photos starting at 6:30 p.m.

Stick around until 7:15 p.m. to catch the Pacifica Ukes performance.

For a full list of events, check out the Wednesday edition (page 16) of the Mirror, or visit downtowncampbellriver.com.

