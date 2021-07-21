Keep your pets prepared in case of emergency

Seven steps to make sure your companions are ready

During an emergency, you and your animal companion(s) may be on your own for several days, and your pets will be relying on you to help them through it.

PreparedBC has seven steps to help make sure your best friend is taken care of if the worst should happen.

Step 1: Complete the PreparedBC Household Preparedness Guide

Emergency preparedness begins at home. Download the PreparedBC: Household Preparedness Guide and complete the Household Emergency Plan at www.gov.bc.ca/PreparedBC so you know exactly what to do before, during and after a disaster.

Step 2: Make a Pet Plan

Make a list of pet-friendly family members and emergency numbers, then ensure everyone in your household has a copy. The list should include your contact information and an out-of-area contact in case local phone and mobile networks are overwhelmed. Make sure your contact has the most up-to-date information for all family members.

Step 3: Gather pet information

Gather the most recent information on all of your pets and compile them in a safe place. Include their name, breed/type, birth date, health concerns or allergies, recent vaccinations and medications, ID tag and microchip number and any other information. Your out-of-area contact should also have this information.

Step 4: Vet information

Keep this information ready at hand. This should include your vet’s name, address, phone number and the location of the nearest emergency vet clinic.

Step 5: Pack for your pets

Make sure you have everything you need for your companion(s) in a grab-and-go bag:

»Leash, pet restraint, muzzle or harness

»Pet carrier

»Pet food for three days to one week (or more)

»Water for three days to one week (or more)

»Collapsible food and water dishes

»Treats, a favourite toy and a small towel with your scent on it

»Waterproof backpack or bag for your pet supplies

»Copy of vaccination records

»Medications and basic pet first aid supplies

»Photos of your pet(s) with you and alone; they can be used for identification

Think ahead – you might need extra supplies based on what type of pet you have:

Step 6: Talk to your neighbours

In case you are not home during an emergency, give a friend or neighbour a key and let them know where your keep the pet grab-and-go bag is located. Tell them where your pet is located and include any likely hiding spots as they may not behave in their usual way.

Step 7: Be in the know

If you use a kennel or daycare, find out what their emergency plan is. Stay up-to-date with medications. Pack extra medications if your pet has a chronic issue. Talk to local authorities to find out what resources are available for animals during an emergency. If you have large animals (such as horses or cows), consider removing animals from the area during an evacuation alert stage.

