Johnny Dollar Plumbing & Heating offers to pick up meds, groceries in Campbell River

Company’s trucks are available to help out those who are self-isolating due to illness or age

Chris and Kathleen Marcaccini and the rest of the good folks at Johnny Dollar Plumbing & Heating are offering their trucks and plumbers to pick up pre-ordered food and medicines. Call 250-204-2983 or visit www.johnnydollarplumbing.com to take them up on their offer. Photo contributed

Everybody knows that having a good plumber is a handy thing to have.

Well, Campbell River’s Johnny Dollar Plumbing & Heating has made themselves even more handy by offering to help people who are self-isolating due to illness or age during the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnny Dollar is offering to pick up food or medication for anyone who can’t leave their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plumbers are deemed an essential service so Johnny Dollar’s team is mobile and has trucks available to do pickups for people who need them.

“We know that this is a trying time for the world, and we would like to make life a little bit easier and safer here in our community,” said Jeff Marcaccini, owner of the local family business. “We all need to pull together to support the most vulnerable of our neighbours. If anyone who is elderly, immunocompromised, or quarantined needs groceries, we will pick up your prepaid orders from the store and deliver them to your door free of charge.”

To access this service, call Johnny Dollar Plumbing & Heating at 250-204-2983, email johnnydollarplumbing@shaw.ca, visit their Facebook page or visit their website at www.johnnydollarplumbing.com.

