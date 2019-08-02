The John Hart Dam and John Hart reservoir. BC Hydro photo

John Hart Dam road closures announced

Allows for work to be conducted on Campbell River-area hydroelectric facility

BC Hydro will be closing the Brewster Lake Road across John Hart dam on two occasions this month.

The first closure will be for two days, on Aug. 8 and 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The closure is needed so crews can safely do work at the new water intake beside the spillway dam, a notice from BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson says. This includes the movement of metal stop logs on the upstream side of the dam.

The second closure will be during weekdays only, from Aug. 19 to 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This closure is needed for crews to move equipment around on the road deck and safely do annual maintenance work to the three John Hart Dam spillway gates. This work ensures ongoing spillway gate reliability, including during flood risk management operations in the fall and winter, Watson says.

Road closure signage will be posted on either side of the dam. The public is asked to use alternative routes.

