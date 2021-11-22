Jillian Harris joins Do Some Good to drive more community impact

Jillian Harris and Team Jilly have joined with Do Some Good to engage the community, support local causes and amplify the many amazing stories that non-profit organizations share. Join her for the 12 Days of Christmas campaign, Dec. 1 to 12.

Gathering school supplies for teachers who typically pay out of pocket with Clear the List, supporting Indigneous-led organizations like The Pacific Association of First Nations Women, actively support the process of Truth and Reconciliation, and joining You Are Collective to open up the conversation around mental health and illness. These are just a few of the ways that Jillian Harris and Team Jilly have recently supported local communities, an impact that can now grow even bigger thanks to joining the Kelowna-based technology platform, Do Some Good.

Behind everything Jillian Harris and Team Jilly does is a desire to help strengthen and give back to communities near and dear to their hearts. Supporting efforts to achieve equity and helping vulnerable community members is both a pillar of Jillian’s business and a passion for all involved. In the past three years alone, Jillian and team have raised over $750,000 for different charities and individuals and hope to drive even more impact by being a part of a collective movement of businesses doing good.

“We needed an easy way to engage our communities, support local causes, and amplify all the amazing stories that non-profit organizations share,” says Jillian Harris, Founder and Creative Director of Jillian Harris Design and The Jilly Academy, and Co-Founder of The Jilly Box. “Do Some Good allows us to not only easily connect with community organizations, but they can use the platform for free! And with Do Some Good’s partnership with Black Press Media, these inspiring community stories have the potential to reach hearts near and far. We love being able to raise more awareness for causes and drive even more donations, volunteers and support their way.”

Like Team Jilly, Do Some Good’s mission is focused on creating as much community impact as possible, and its platform brings individuals, community organizations, and businesses together on one platform to build stronger communities across Canada. “We are so excited to have Jillian Harris and Team Jilly join the Do Some Good family!” says Sheldon Gardiner, CEO and Founder of Do Some Good. “We can’t wait to kick off this new partnership with Jillian’s 12 Days of Giving Campaign, and raise even more awareness and funds for community organizations.”

The 12 Days of Giving Campaign runs Dec. 1 to 12 and sees Team Jilly partnering with some of their favourite brands who each select a non-profit organization to support. One brand and one organization will be featured during each of the 12 days throughout the campaign on social media and JillianHarris.com, as well as on Black Press media sites across B.C. The public is encouraged to participate in the campaign in a variety of ways, including making a donation to one or more of the community organizations, and will be entered to win some amazing prizes from the brands.

“One of my favourite holiday traditions is to support organizations and families in need,” Harris says. “Systemic inequities prevent so many of our community members from thriving, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the issues. So I encourage any individual, family, or business who’s in a position to spread some extra holiday cheer this year to participate in 12 Days of Giving! That’s what it’s all about for us – working as hard as we can to make the world a better place. And I love that Do Some Good is helping us do that.

For full campaign details, visit 12days.jillianharris.com

To learn more about how Do Some Good can support your company or organization, visit dosomegood.ca/home

CommunityPhilanthropy