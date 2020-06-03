JAK’s raises more than $3,000 for Campbell River Food Bank

Campbell River locations took part in the JAK’s Gives Back campaign on May 30

A local liquor store helped raise more than $3,000 for the Campbell River Food Bank.

On May 30, JAK’s Beer Wine & Spirits locations across the province took part in the company’s second annual JAK’s Gives Back campaign with 10 per cent of sales that day going to B.C. food banks.

All 13 of the company’s locations across B.C., including the two in Campbell River, took part in contributing to a campaign-high $25,137.30.

In Campbell River, $3,465.40 will be donated to the Campbell River Food Bank.

“Our communities rallied behind JAK’s Gives Back this year like never before by stocking up, making personal donations at the cashier, and through purchasing our Gratitude wine,” said Tim Dumas, JAK’s chief operating officer. “We bumped this campaign up by a month because we saw our communities needed our support now, and we beat last year’s $20,000 donation thanks to our customers, who showed up to make a difference even on a rainy and stormy Saturday.”

Throughout the month of May, JAK’s also donated $1 from every bottle of its Gratitude wine sold to the campaign.

