It’s almost time for Campbell River to Paint The Town Red

It’s just about time to Paint the Town Red, Campbell River.

Starting on March 9, the City of Campbell River wants you to sign up your home, school or workplace for the contest, and show off your hockey spirit with colourful jerseys, hockey sticks and re-usable materials in all colours, especially red.

“Rogers Hometown Hockey is about more than the two-day event. It’s also a chance to showcase Campbell River’s community pride and spirit,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We are a hockey town! Join the fun and decorate to show off your hockey spirit.”

To enter the Paint the Town red contest, visit the contest page at: https://campbellrivermirror.secondstreetapp.com/Paint-the-Town-Contest

PAINT THE TOWN RED CONTEST DETAILS

WHAT: Decorate your home, schools or workplace – windows, storefronts, front yards – with red or hockey-themed items. Please decorate with re-usable materials.

WHO: The contest is open to all community residents, with winners chosen in three categories:

• Residential (one prize)

• Business and Community Organizations (three prizes)

• School / Classroom (one prize)

HOW: Register through the Campbell River Mirror website to win prizes.

• Online link to the contest will be posted at campbellriver.ca/crhometownhockey

• Snap a photo of your hockey-themed space – even better with people in the picture.

• Share your photo on Facebook or Twitter, tagging the City of Campbell River and Rogers Hometown Hockey, using the hashtag #CRhometownhockey

• Homes and workplaces, can win a VIP tour of the Rogers Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

• Schools/classrooms can win a pizza party for up to 30 students at Strathcona Gardens pool or arena.

WHEN: Contest starts March 9. Deadline for entries is March 19. The Campbell River Mirror is coordinating judging, and winners will be announced Friday, March 20.

The Paint the Town Red contest is a partnership between Black Press, Strathcona Regional District and the City.

“There are many other free family fun events lined up ahead of the two-day festival as well,” says Elle Brovold, City of Campbell River corporate officer. “Mark your calendar for a game of pop-up road hockey, listen to musical entertainment at Spirit Square and be part of the free swim and skate at Strathcona Gardens on the Friday of festival weekend.”

The free weekend festival March 21 and 22 at the Maritime Heritage Centre will include family-friendly live entertainment, NHL alumni and hockey-themed activities for all ages. The festival will wind up with a live viewing party of an NHL broadcast from the Sportsnet Mobile studio on Sunday evening.

RELATED: City of Campbell River plans various events for Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Greenways Land Trust has room for more student outings in and around Campbell River

Just Posted

It’s almost time for Campbell River to Paint The Town Red

It’s just about time to Paint the Town Red, Campbell River. Starting… Continue reading

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of missing Miles Meester

Running from depression to the ranks of Team Canada

‘I think I’ll very much feel like a little fish in a big pond, but I’ll have the biggest smile there’

Storm beat Buccaneers, advance to next round

Campbell River beats Nanaimo by 4-1 score in Game 6 and will face Oceanside next

Campbell River RCMP launching online crime reporting system

New system designed to allow frontline personnel to focus on high-priority calls

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Coronavirus cancels all international school trips for Cowichan students

Frances Kelsey students’ London trip grounded

Quadra and Cortes islanders asked about future of ferries

Immediate concerns brought up, though meeting was about long-term plans

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer to go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Most Read