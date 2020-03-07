It’s almost time for Campbell River to Paint The Town Red

It’s just about time to Paint the Town Red, Campbell River.

Starting on March 9, the City of Campbell River wants you to sign up your home, school or workplace for the contest, and show off your hockey spirit with colourful jerseys, hockey sticks and re-usable materials in all colours, especially red.

“Rogers Hometown Hockey is about more than the two-day event. It’s also a chance to showcase Campbell River’s community pride and spirit,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We are a hockey town! Join the fun and decorate to show off your hockey spirit.”

To enter the Paint the Town red contest, visit the contest page at: https://campbellrivermirror.secondstreetapp.com/Paint-the-Town-Contest

PAINT THE TOWN RED CONTEST DETAILS

WHAT: Decorate your home, schools or workplace – windows, storefronts, front yards – with red or hockey-themed items. Please decorate with re-usable materials.

WHO: The contest is open to all community residents, with winners chosen in three categories:

• Residential (one prize)

• Business and Community Organizations (three prizes)

• School / Classroom (one prize)

HOW: Register through the Campbell River Mirror website to win prizes.

• Online link to the contest will be posted at campbellriver.ca/crhometownhockey

• Snap a photo of your hockey-themed space – even better with people in the picture.

• Share your photo on Facebook or Twitter, tagging the City of Campbell River and Rogers Hometown Hockey, using the hashtag #CRhometownhockey

• Homes and workplaces, can win a VIP tour of the Rogers Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

• Schools/classrooms can win a pizza party for up to 30 students at Strathcona Gardens pool or arena.

WHEN: Contest starts March 9. Deadline for entries is March 19. The Campbell River Mirror is coordinating judging, and winners will be announced Friday, March 20.

The Paint the Town Red contest is a partnership between Black Press, Strathcona Regional District and the City.

“There are many other free family fun events lined up ahead of the two-day festival as well,” says Elle Brovold, City of Campbell River corporate officer. “Mark your calendar for a game of pop-up road hockey, listen to musical entertainment at Spirit Square and be part of the free swim and skate at Strathcona Gardens on the Friday of festival weekend.”

The free weekend festival March 21 and 22 at the Maritime Heritage Centre will include family-friendly live entertainment, NHL alumni and hockey-themed activities for all ages. The festival will wind up with a live viewing party of an NHL broadcast from the Sportsnet Mobile studio on Sunday evening.

