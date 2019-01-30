Italian wines at the 41st Annual Vancouver International Wine Festival

Although the theme region and focus for the 41st Annual Vancouver International Wine Festival is California and its wide range of wonderful wines, there will be a significant number of Italian wineries pouring their treasures.

Other than our own British Columbia wineries – and of course the California wineries attending – the third largest contingent are from Italy. In 2018 the industry website ‘Italian Wine Central’ listed 517 recognized and catalogued wine grape varieties being grown the country’s vineyards.

It is unlikely that even half of those varieties will be present at VanWineFest for sampling but it’s appropriate that Italian wines are so well represented at what has been described frequently as “the largest wine festival in the Americas”.

With more than 500 recognized varieties, it’s no surprise that there’s more to Italian wine than Pinot Grigio, Prosecco, Chianti and the ‘SuperTuscans’, Amarone, Barolo and Barbaresco.

Monte del Frá Bardolino Chiaretto $16.99 is a dry rosé blend of 65 per cent Corvina, 30 per cent Rondinella and 5 per cent Sangiovese. If you like Valpolicella, you’ll love the peach, cherry and raspberry notes of this salmon-pink rosé.

Not all Italian wines are dry. Musicians understand the Italian term ‘dolce’ in a musical score indicates that the music be played softly and sweetly. Italian wine nomenclature is no different. Wines labelled ‘dolce’ are soft and sweet.

Vini Tonon also produces organic Villa Teresa wines. Tonon’s Magia Fiore Spumante Dolce Rosso $18.49 is a sweet sparkling red blend of 40 per cent Isabella, 20 per cent Merlot, 20 per cent Refosco and 20 per cent Moscato Rosé . This ‘Magic Flower’ offers an enchanting mouthful of effervescent strawberry and raspberry fruit flavours.

Until the 1980s more than 80 per cent of the wine produced in Sicily was rugged, rough and rustic. Traditional, old-fashioned wine making and very sweet, ripe grapes produced slightly oxidized wines that were densely flavoured, high in alcohol and excellent additions to other leaner, more northerly Italian reds.

Thanks to the foresight of Diego Planeta and the pioneering Settesoli cooperative’s initiatives, in the 1970s and 1980s, exceptional wines from Sicily’s native grape varieties are now beginning to be recognized.

A very up to date and ‘New World’ style of Italian red, Vigneti Zabu ‘Il Passo’ Nerello Mascalese / Nero d’Avola $22.99 clearly shows the range and depth of rich wines Sicily can offer today. Combining semi-dried Nerello Mascalese with ripe dusky Nero d’Avola, there’s a wealth of sweet, earthy, cherry and dark berry fruit with chocolate and an intriguing whiff of violets in every sip.

Italian white wines rarely get the recognition that Italian red wines attract. Outside of the currently very trendy sparkling Prosecco, few Italian white wines are widely appreciated though Trebbiano – under various names and in its various guises – is Italy’s most commonly planted white wine grape vine after Pinot Grigio.

In sunny Abruzzo, 40 years ago, Jasci & Marchesani was one of the first wineries in Italy to be certified organic. Jasci & Marchesani Trebbiano $29.99 is 100 per cent Trebbiano d’Abruzzo – a grape also known as Bombino Bianco or Ugni Blanc. Dry and full bodied, it overflows with stone fruit aromas and flavours. Beyond that apple, pear and peach base, there’s a wisp of chalky almond and a vague spritz of mineral saltiness.

Few North American wine lovers have tasted Vin Santo. This ‘holy wine’ is most often made from dried Trebbiano and/or Malvasia grapes. The most elegant versions are naturally sweet and unfortified and exquisitely tasty dessert wines.

Altesino Vin Santo Sant Antimo $45.99/375ml comes from a Tuscan winery that specializes in Rosso di Montalcino and Brunello di Montalcino red wines. Toasted almonds and honeyed apricots are the predominant flavours in this seductively amber coloured wine. Almond biscotti are not required …but seriously recommended for dipping and sipping Vin Santo.

If you’re planning to attend VanWineFest and coming from out of town… book before February 14 at one of 38 downtown downtown hotels through stayvancouverhotels.com and you can get a free International Festival Tasting ticket to one of the four afternoon or evening tastings.

Reach WineWise by emailing douglas_sloan@yahoo.com

Previous story
Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy
Next story
Opioids are killing people – aren’t they intended to relieve suffering?

Just Posted

Man pulls gun on off-duty police officer in Beaver Lodge Lands in Campbell River

‘A very large quantity of firearms of various descriptions,’ have been found at the man’s home

Hospital board to consider water features after estimate comes in over budget

The estimate came in $112,000 over the budgeted $100,000

Campbell River man in custody after hammer attack in Willow Point

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Northern fur seal pup rescued by fish farm staff near Hardwicke Island

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

City of Campbell River approves its first pot shop

Application now goes back to the province for issuance of final license to operate

Humboldt Broncos victims’ families share how crash changed their lives

Loved ones of many of the 16 people killed and 13 injured submitted victim impact statements to the court

Polls now closed as Nanaimo awaits byelection results

Vancouver Island riding’s choice for MLA will impact balance in the B.C. legislature

Transit officer shot in Surrey, hunt on for armed suspect

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Nanaimo votes in potententially historic B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Vancouver Island residents honoured with Medals of Good Citizenship

Award honours ‘exceptional community leaders’

B.C’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow: forecast

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

Most Read