Kids enjoy a healthy snack at Sayward Children’s Health Hub. Photo contributed

Island Health supports Sayward cookbook project

A $12,000 grant from Island Health has been received by the Sayward Parents Advisory Committee (PAC) and the Sayward Children’s Health Hub.

The funds will support students to create a school cookbook and to purchase nutritious food for the free weekly school lunch program and the Hub drop-in program.

The cookbook project, in partnership with Sayward Literacy Now, will allow each child to design a cover and submit their favourite healthy recipes. Once complete, families and community members can purchase the cookbooks, each with a unique cover designed by a different student. Each week, one student’s recipe will be chosen for the lunch program and served to the 45 children that make up the entire student population. Profits raised from the sale of the cookbooks will cover much needed kitchen supplies for the PAC to continue the popular lunch program.

The project provides the opportunity for families to see what other families are eating at home, validate students’ healthy food choices and starts positive discussions. The volunteer PAC-coordinated free lunch program normally operates solely through fundraising, food discounts and donations and is heavily supplemented with volunteers’ own personal funds. The grant will provide an estimated 2,200+ meals to students.

For the cookbook project, send 1-2 recipes per child to saywardschoolpac@gmail.com or drop off at Sayward School front desk and include your child’s name on the recipe. For more information, contact Children’s Hub coordinator, Ann Vansnick at 250-203-8332. Sayward’s home schooled children up to Grade 6 are also encouraged to participate.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fill A Bus this weekend to benefit Campbell River’s Christmas Hamper drive
Next story
Eagles congregate around Salish Sea for one last feast before period of famine

Just Posted

Tallest building in Campbell River gets development approval

Council still ‘very concerned’ about impact of densification on traffic in the area

Campbell River’s Chris Zizek named to Team Canada for Invictus Games

After numerous hip surgeries and a PTSD diagnosis, he now turns his attention to advocating for vets

Lonesome Ace Stringband a three-man powerhouse

Highway 19 Concert Series brings bluegrass to Campbell River

Petition calls for clinical pathology testing to return to Campbell River Hospital

North Island MLA Claire Trevena presented to the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday… Continue reading

How does Campbell River rank on Maclean’s ‘Canada’s Most Dangerous Places 2020’ list

The city’s crime rates have improved, but homicide rate is second highest on the Island

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Eagles congregate around Salish Sea for one last feast before period of famine

Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society preparing to receive birds in need of care

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

Nanaimo man caught with more than 200,000 child porn images to be sentenced

Crown says Aaron Macrae recorded video of children on buses and at his workplace

UPDATE: Deer that may have been hunted in area known for chronic wasting disease located

Conservation officers made urgent request for any info about hunters thought to be from Nanaimo

Most Read