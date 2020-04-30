Insurance company donates $500 to local food banks

Company will be donating to 130 different locations in 2020

From left are Arielle Muckle, Chantal Holmstrom, Jenn Harsch Deanna Fitton and Justin Negara from Western Financial Group with the $500 cheque for the Campbell River and District Food Bank. Photo supplied.

The Campbell River and District Food Bank received a donation from Western Financial Group as part of the group’s Community Food & Nutrition Emergency Fund program.

Through the program, the insurance company will be donating $250 to the food bank in each community it serves, which will be matched by the Western Communities Foundation for a total of $500 per community. The funding will be used across 130 communities for around 225,000 meals, according to the foundation’s website.

Campbell River’s donation was sent on April 23.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen our communities and families challenged like never before,” read press material from Western Financial Group. “Many families are experiencing food shortages. In many cases, we’ve seen how it is affecting our local communities. With school closures, our youth, whose families rely on food programs, no longer have access.”

Thirty-four per cent of the Canadian population that relies on food banks are children, according to Food Banks Canada’s 2019 hunger count.

Foundation funds are raised by employees and through local fundraising.

“We also do infrastructure grants, matching grants, Western Inspirational Awards,” said Campbell River branch manager Amie Underhill.

The foundation is always seeking donations to go towards the various local causes. Donations can be made by visiting http://www.westerngives.com/.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
