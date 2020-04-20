Indigo Love of Reading Foundation commits $1-million to supporting kids’ literacy in high-need communities

The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation has committed $1-million to support Canadian kids in high-need communities in their reading adventures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Indigo Love of Reading Community Response Fund is open for applications from organizations that support kids’ reading needs in high-need communities across the country that wish to receive funding for books and education resources.

The fund is part of the foundation’s goal to support literacy in high-need communities across Canada.

“Books are critical to education and as a vehicle to ‘travel’ to new places and ‘meet’ new people,”said Heather Reisman, chair of the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation. “This is important always and especially at this moment.”

To start, the foundation has teamed up with Jays Care Foundation, Martin Family Initiative and Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. However, community non-profits that “currently serve children and their families in high-needs communities” can also apply.

According to the application page, grant amounts will vary depending on the organization and will be available to use for children’s books and literacy resources on indigo.ca or through an Indigo corporate account. The grant amounts will be calculated at approximately $25 per family, for a maximum of $25,000 per organization. The materials will be offered at a 30 per cent discount.

The first round of applications is open until May 1.

To apply, visit loveofreading.org.

