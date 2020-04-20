Indigo Love of Reading Foundation, announced a new initiative last week. It’s committing $1-million to support families in high-needs communities accessing reading material. In this file photo, from left, Grade 4 student Saskia Schevers and Grade 5 student Rachel Cuncu read in the Cedar Elementary School library on Sept. 18., 2019. Cedar Elementary was one of 182 Canadian schools chosen for the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation’s Adopt a School Program. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Indigo Love of Reading Foundation commits $1-million to supporting kids’ literacy in high-need communities

Community organizations that support kids’ literacy encouraged to apply for funding

The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation has committed $1-million to support Canadian kids in high-need communities in their reading adventures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Indigo Love of Reading Community Response Fund is open for applications from organizations that support kids’ reading needs in high-need communities across the country that wish to receive funding for books and education resources.

The fund is part of the foundation’s goal to support literacy in high-need communities across Canada.

RELATED: Campbell River Battle of the Books encourages love of reading

“Books are critical to education and as a vehicle to ‘travel’ to new places and ‘meet’ new people,”said Heather Reisman, chair of the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation. “This is important always and especially at this moment.”

To start, the foundation has teamed up with Jays Care Foundation, Martin Family Initiative and Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. However, community non-profits that “currently serve children and their families in high-needs communities” can also apply.

RELATED: The idea is to get one new, shiny, exciting book into a student’s hands: librarian

According to the application page, grant amounts will vary depending on the organization and will be available to use for children’s books and literacy resources on indigo.ca or through an Indigo corporate account. The grant amounts will be calculated at approximately $25 per family, for a maximum of $25,000 per organization. The materials will be offered at a 30 per cent discount.

The first round of applications is open until May 1.

To apply, visit loveofreading.org.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
24/7 counselling service available to NIC students

Just Posted

Indigo Love of Reading Foundation commits $1-million to supporting kids’ literacy in high-need communities

Community organizations that support kids’ literacy encouraged to apply for funding

24/7 counselling service available to NIC students

Here2Talk launched last week by province

Police seek community help in solving jewelry store smash and grab

Theft occurred at Mystic Earth Creations on April 6

Property crime on the rise in Campbell River

Local RCMP encouraging community to lock up cars, bikes

Oyster River painter wins salmon stamp contest

Funds raised go towards salmon conservation

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

‘I just want to survive:’ Greenhouses struggling with economic reality of COVID-19

Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia and Quebec have designated garden centres as an essential service

Civil Liberties group seeks amnesty for recreational tickets issued during pandemic

The association has received at least 100 public complaints over the past 10 days

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Announcement regarding tickets forthcoming

RCMP officer among 17 confirmed dead in Nova Scotia killing spree

Suspect was killed after being intercepted by officers, police say

Is COVID-19 baby boom a myth? How relationships might be tested during the pandemic

Online hashtags have cropped up including #infectiouslycute and #madeinquarantine

Police arrest 14 people occupying empty Vancouver elementary school amid pandemic

Protesters were asking for housing during the COVID-19 crisis

B.C. and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site

The number of cases at the facility has risen to 12

Most Read