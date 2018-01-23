Indigenous Voices program at Campbell River library to foster deeper understanding of Indigenous cultures

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s (VIRL) Campbell River branch will host Métis Elder Susan Landell as part of VIRL’s Indigenous Voices initiative.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., visit the Campbell River branch for an introduction to Métis culture and to sample traditional refreshments. Seating is limited, and registration is recommended (250-287-3655).

“Indigenous Voices is an important part of our commitment to reconciliation for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous members of our community,” said VIRL’s Executive Director Rosemary Bonanno. “The events being organized across our system are wonderful opportunities for people to learn from the lived experiences of the Elders, and to come away with a deeper understanding of Indigenous cultures, histories, and stories.”

Susan Landell is a Cree-Métis woman whose ancestors are from Great Slave Lake. She was born in Montreal. Her medicine name is Evening Rainbow and she has two Elders that guide her; Many Shawls Woman and Spirit Eagle. She is a Sun Dancer and a Pipe Carrier, and also sits on several Elder Advisory Boards in Campbell River.

As part of VIRL’s efforts to facilitate reconciliation for Indigenous and non-Indigenous members of the community, it is working with Indigenous Elders across the VIRL system to share stories and skills related to Indigenous culture and experiences. The programming is based on the Elders’ unique skills, interests, experiences, and passions. Some examples include storytelling, talking circles, drumming, and discussions on Indigenous cultures.

Throughout 2018, Indigenous Voices programming will roll out at branches across the VIRL system. More information is available at www.virl.bc.ca/indigenous-voices.