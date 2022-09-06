In-person Terry Fox Run back this year

Participants take off from the start of the last in-person Terry Fox Run in Campbell River on Sept. 15, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The 42nd annual Terry Fox Run will be back to in-person this year on Sept. 18.

This year’s run will start at Frank James Park in Willow Point. Registration will start at 9 a.m., with the run starting at 10 a.m.

People are invited to walk, ride or run 5 km or 10 km, to support the Terry Fox Run for cancer research. The Run goes along the Sea Walk, starting at Frank James Park, to Rotary Park and back to finish at Frank James Park for 5 km, or do it twice for 10km.

The route is suitable for bikes, wheelchairs, strollers and rollerblades. Dogs on leash welcome.

“Terry dreamed of a world without cancer – an illness that touches everyone’s lives in some capacity,” says Fred Fox, Terry’s older brother. “His legacy lives on through the passion and determination of Canadians who keep his dream alive by fundraising for cancer research without him here. We cannot quit.”

Though the goal of the event is to raise funds for cancer research, the Campbell River run is designed to be accessible, and no entry fee or minimum pledge is required.

To sign up, visit run.terryfox.ca/2946.

For the past few years, the Terry Fox Run has taken place virtually, with participants encouraged to complete their challenge independently due to COVID-19. Despite this challenge, the Terry Fox Foundation has prevailed in its efforts to raise critical funds for cancer research.

“The money raised through this annual run for Cancer Research has changed the face of cancer and survival rates for Canadians, but also for many of our very own Campbell River community members,” says a press release from the event organizers. “Many of these survivors and/or their families will be participating or volunteering that day.”

The Terry Fox School Run will take place nationally on Friday, Sept. 23.

