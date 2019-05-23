Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

If you feel your home is missing a little something extra, a spark, or a sense of character — it’s probably missing a cat.

But do not fear, the BC SPCA is here.

From May 25 to 31 shelters across the province are promoting adult cat adoption, where you could find a new feline friend for half price.

Lorie Chortyk, BC SPCA general manager of communications said the event is presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and there are many amazing cats to meet at local shelters.

“We’re offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for all adult cats, which is a great incentive for people who have been thinking about adopting and it allows us to find homes more quickly for the incredible cats in our care,” said Chortyk. “This spring we have taken an overwhelming number of cats into care through hoarding cases and other rescue situations, so our shelters are very full.”

There are also benefits to adopting an older cat into your home.

“Older cats tend to be more calm; they’ve also been litter box trained and their personalities are developed, so it is easier to find just the right match,” she added.

Last year, the BC SPCA found new loving homes for nearly 10,000 cats and kittens throughout the province. If you’re interested in making an adult cat part of your family, be sure to visit your local BC SPCA branch, or visit spca.bc.ca/adopt.

