Imminent Art Attack expected in downtown Campbell River’s Shoppers Row

Local artists will lead the community in a variety of art projects

Members of the #Team Tidemark put the finishing touches on their colourful butterfly chalk creation at the 2018 Live Streets Chalk Art Festival on Shopper’s Row. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Join the City of Campbell River downtown on Shoppers Row for Art Attack on the Row on Wednesday, August 9, from 5–8 p.m.

Local artists will lead the community in a variety of art projects, such as chalk, graffiti, painting, screen printing, and more. There will also be games, face painters, food trucks and a bouncearama on site.

View the full CR Live Streets lineup at campbellriver.ca/events, and follow the city’s Recreation and Culture Department on facebook.com/Campbellriverrec to stay up-to-date with CR Live Streets and other events and activities this summer.

For more information, contact Meghan Lawley, Recreation and Culture Supervisor, at 250-923-7911 or recandculture@campbellriver.ca.

