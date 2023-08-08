Members of the #Team Tidemark put the finishing touches on their colourful butterfly chalk creation at the 2018 Live Streets Chalk Art Festival on Shopper’s Row. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Members of the #Team Tidemark put the finishing touches on their colourful butterfly chalk creation at the 2018 Live Streets Chalk Art Festival on Shopper’s Row. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Imminent Art Attack expected in downtown Campbell River’s Shoppers Row

Local artists will lead the community in a variety of art projects

Join the City of Campbell River downtown on Shoppers Row for Art Attack on the Row on Wednesday, August 9, from 5–8 p.m.

Local artists will lead the community in a variety of art projects, such as chalk, graffiti, painting, screen printing, and more. There will also be games, face painters, food trucks and a bouncearama on site.

View the full CR Live Streets lineup at campbellriver.ca/events, and follow the city’s Recreation and Culture Department on facebook.com/Campbellriverrec to stay up-to-date with CR Live Streets and other events and activities this summer.

For more information, contact Meghan Lawley, Recreation and Culture Supervisor, at 250-923-7911 or recandculture@campbellriver.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtCampbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Quadra’s Ryan Rassmussen completes improbable Coco Run for charity

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Suspicious incidents, possible fight highlight Quadra crime report

Members of the #Team Tidemark put the finishing touches on their colourful butterfly chalk creation at the 2018 Live Streets Chalk Art Festival on Shopper’s Row. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Imminent Art Attack expected in downtown Campbell River’s Shoppers Row

Ryan Rasmussen completed the 200-plus kilometre Coco Run on Aug. 5, with donations to it aimed at fighting cancer via integrative treatements. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Quadra’s Ryan Rassmussen completes improbable Coco Run for charity

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?