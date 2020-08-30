Immigrant Welcome Centre launches survey for new and long-time residents

The Immigrant Welcome Centre is conducting a survey for newcomers, other residents and service organizations in the Campbell River and Courtenay areas to ensure that local programs and services are addressing critical needs of the community.

Through the survey, the Immigrant Welcome Centre aims to better understand community members’ views and perceptions about the integration and well-being of immigrants and newcomers. The results of the survey will be used to identify gaps and overlaps in service delivery and guide how organizations work together to improve services to best support international immigrants, newcomers and the wider community.

Residents of the Campbell River and Comox Valley areas are encouraged to participate in the survey and share with their families, friends and wider networks. Two survey options are available; the first is intended for international immigrants and newcomers who have lived in Canada for five years or less, and the second is for residents who were born in Canada or have lived here for more than five years. The survey will take no longer than 15 minutes, and all of the information provided will remain anonymous and confidential. To thank participants for taking part in the survey, they can choose to enter into a draw for a gift card. The contact information provided for the draw will remain confidential and will not be connected to the survey response. The survey will be available until Sept.r 30, 2020.

The survey is an initiative of the Welcoming Communities Coalition with funding through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada as well as the Province of British Columbia. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/3gBjPJm

