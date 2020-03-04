Igniting opportunities for Campbell River girls in firefighting

‘This camp reminds girls they have limitless opportunities, demonstrating that anything is possible’

The Campbell River Fire Department is currently taking applications for girls aged 16-18 to head to Camp Ignite from Aug. 6-9 free of charge to learn about becoming a firefighter. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

The City of Campbell River is offering a rare opportunity for girls who dream of becoming firefighters one day.

The application period is now open for girls in Grades 11 and 12 (ages 16 to 18) to attend Camp Ignite on the Lower Mainland, and thanks to BC sponsors and local fire departments, there are no costs to participate.

At the four-day camp this August (6 to 9), Camp Ignite provides successful applicants an introduction to the world of firefighting. Firefighter gear, accommodation, meals, activity fees and transportation during the camp are all provided.

“All you have to do is show up with a great attitude and a sense of adventure,” says Campbell River fire chief Thomas Doherty.

Along with up-close experiences related to firefighting, participants learn about fitness, nutrition, health and teamwork.

“Camp Ignite is inspiring and connects girls with what’s important to them, even beyond what they learn about firefighting,” Doherty says. “This camp reminds girls they have limitless opportunities, demonstrating that anything is possible.”

Applications are available in local high schools, from the fire department and online here.

As part of the application, applicants must prepare a short essay on mentorship.

Application deadline is May 1, 2020. Email questions and applications to thomas.doherty@campbellriver.ca or applicants can print out, fill in and bring paper copies to the Campbell River Fire Hall downtown at 675 13th Ave.

Check out a slideshow of some of the fun that can be had at Camp Ignite!



