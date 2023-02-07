Max Fisher negotiates a rock face in Pakistan. Photo contributed

Ignite your passion for adventure – local climbers present an evening of stories, photos and videos

Featuring trips to the Coast Range, Pakistan, Patagonia, the Canadian North, and Truk Lagoon

On The Rocks Climbing Gym will be presenting an evening of adventure-filled entertainment.

Do you love climbing, adrenaline, and the beauty of the wild environment? Then Friday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 at the River City Stage is the place to be as On The Rocks Climbing Gym will present amazing stories, pictures and videos by local climbers and adventures Max Fisher, Paul Rydeen and Chris Barner who have filled their lives exploring the wild. Featuring trips to the Coast Range, Pakistan, Patagonia, the Canadian North, and Truk Lagoon, these presenters will ignite your passions and drive you to chase your most adventurous dreams.

Tickets are available at On The Rocks Climbing Gym or by phone at 250-287-7625. Adults $30, Youth/Students $25. Beverages and Snacks are available for purchase from the River City Players Theater.

Draw Prizes supplied by Petzl, Black Diamond, On The Rocks Climbing Gym and more.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AdventureCampbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pottery class shows youth the finer points of pottery

Just Posted

Max Fisher negotiates a rock face in Pakistan. Photo contributed
Ignite your passion for adventure – local climbers present an evening of stories, photos and videos

This is the artwork of 20 year old Ezekiel, who is the oldest son of Shashi’s cousin & wife. He has captured a picture of life in a refugee camp as an aspiring artist. What this picture doesn’t tell you is that food from the NGO each month only lasts half the month, with no opportunity for work - they can only hope to find something to trade or sell to buy additional food. There is no school for the children in the refugee camp. This family had to escape for their safety from Congo to a Uganda refugee camp over a year ago. Photo supplied by Campbell River Christian Life Fellowship Church
Congolese refugee fundraising goal reached

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

File - In 2023, are celebrations such as Black History Month still needed? This writer weighs in. Picture shown is an event promoting Black history month at the The Nanaimo African Heritage Society in lieu of their second annual online gala. (News Bulletin file photo)
In 2023, yes, Black History Month is still important

Pop-up banner image