Ignite your passion for adventure – local climbers present an evening of stories, photos and videos

On The Rocks Climbing Gym will be presenting an evening of adventure-filled entertainment.

Do you love climbing, adrenaline, and the beauty of the wild environment? Then Friday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 at the River City Stage is the place to be as On The Rocks Climbing Gym will present amazing stories, pictures and videos by local climbers and adventures Max Fisher, Paul Rydeen and Chris Barner who have filled their lives exploring the wild. Featuring trips to the Coast Range, Pakistan, Patagonia, the Canadian North, and Truk Lagoon, these presenters will ignite your passions and drive you to chase your most adventurous dreams.

Tickets are available at On The Rocks Climbing Gym or by phone at 250-287-7625. Adults $30, Youth/Students $25. Beverages and Snacks are available for purchase from the River City Players Theater.

Draw Prizes supplied by Petzl, Black Diamond, On The Rocks Climbing Gym and more.

AdventureCampbell River