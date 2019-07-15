SLIDESHOW: Hundreds gather for the combination of classic cars and cool aircraft

Hundreds gathered at the Campbell River Airport on Sunday for the annual Wings & Wheels classic car and air show.

The combination of shiny old cars and hot rods and cool planes proved alluring enough to draw people out for a look around as well as try and win a flight on a floatplane or helicopter as well as a pancake breakfast and barbecue lunch, airplane rides, fire hall demonstration, silent auction, face painting, puppet show and crafts for kids. Mountainaire Avian Rescue was also in attendance with a couple real flying experts – a pair of owls.

