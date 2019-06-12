Humidex expected to reach 36 C today in Campbell River

It’s currently 17 C at the Campbell River airport, and Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud today.

A high of 29 C is expected, except 32 C inland. The humidex is expected to reach 34 C, except 36 C inland.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and a low of 16 C. Mostly sunny conditions in the mid-20s are expected throughout the week.

On the roads, construction continues on the Jubilee Parkway, but no incidents are currently being reported by DriveBC.

Local news:

MARS Visitor Centre in Merville celebrates grand opening this weekend

Campbell River announces new district principal of Indigenous Education

Cyclists to boost Greenways Loop with June 21 event in Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter