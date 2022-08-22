Ready for a great day of golf is ex-NHLer Clayton Stoner (centre) and Campbell River Special Olympic athletes who served as caddies during the 33rd annual Howie Meeker Golf Classic at Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 20. Stoner has taken over as host of the popular fundraiser since Meeker’s passing Nov. 8, 2020. Photo by Alistair Taylor

Howie Meeker Golf Classic continues supporting Campbell River Special Olympics

New host Clayton Stoner carries on the tradition of fun and friendship at 33rd annual event

It was fun in the sun at the annual Howie Meeker Golf Classic held at Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 20.

North Island NHLer Clayton Stoner, continued with his duties as host, carrying on from the legendary event namesake Howie Meeker who passed away in 2020 at the age of 97. Meeker never missed a single runing of the event in 31 straight years which is a major fundraiser for the Campbell River Special Olympics.

Local Special Olympic athletes were on hand to serve as caddies for the five-person teams who participated in a number of fun games during the event and stayed for food and friendship after the event hosted by the Campbell River Gold and Country Club, a major sponsor of Campbell River Special Olympics.

