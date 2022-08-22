Howie Meeker Golf Classic continues supporting Campbell River Special Olympics

It was fun in the sun at the annual Howie Meeker Golf Classic held at Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 20.
North Island NHLer Clayton Stoner, continued with his duties as host, carrying on from the legendary event namesake Howie Meeker who passed away in 2020 at the age of 97. Meeker never missed a single runing of the event in 31 straight years which is a major fundraiser for the Campbell River Special Olympics.
Local Special Olympic athletes were on hand to serve as caddies for the five-person teams who participated in a number of fun games during the event and stayed for food and friendship after the event hosted by the Campbell River Gold and Country Club, a major sponsor of Campbell River Special Olympics.