Greenways Trust will be hosting a virtual gardening class on May 5. Black Press File Photo

How to start a garden online class to be held May 5

Greenways’ first online class will feature permaculture expert Elaine Codling

With increased time on their hands, a lot of people are looking to start gardening this spring.

Greenways Land Trust is offering an online course dedicated to just that. In their first virtual learning opportunity, Greenways will be running a gardening workshop with expert Elaine Codling on Tues., May 5.

Codling is a permaculture design consultant and teacher with around 30 years of experience gardening using organic practices. Her focus has been on self-sufficiency, food security, community development and natural system restoration.

“Working with Elaine will change the way you look at every rock, tree, shrub, weed and blossom and see the potential through a new mindset,” said the announcement.

Part of Greenways’ focus is food security, and the topic has gained a lot of interest over the past few weeks. This course and others in the works are ways for Greenways to contribute to the conversation and provide resources around food security.

“Whether you are new to vegetable gardening, starting a new garden, or just expanding there are strategies and techniques for creating a low maintenance, abundant, and beautiful food garden that makes the best use of your space, skills, and resources,” reads the announcement. “Success is a matter of assessing your site, preparing your beds, and giving your plants what they need.”

The course will be delivered via Zoom on May 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the relevant information will be shared on Facebook. Greenways has asked that people submit their questions in advance by email at info@greenwaystrust.ca. They are also asking those who can to donate to the program. Monies will go to future food security programming and courses.

Greenways and groups like it have been deemed essential by the provincial government.

100-year-old gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

