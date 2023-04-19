The “Tour of Honour” will span three months and cover thousands of kilometers throughout British Columbia and the Yukon, visiting as many towns and cities as possible to raise awareness about the illnesses and injuries that men and women in uniform may face on the job. Honour House/Facebook

Honour House Tour of Honour will make its way through Campbell River

Funds raised during the tour will be directed towards Honour House and Honour Ranch programs

Starting on Monday, April 3, the Honour House Society will kick off its fundraising and awareness campaign called the “Tour of Honour.”

The tour will span three months and cover thousands of kilometers throughout British Columbia and the Yukon, visiting as many towns and cities as possible to raise awareness about the illnesses and injuries that men and women in uniform may face on the job. The funds raised during the tour will be directed towards supporting Honour House and Honour Ranch programs.

The tour will be in Campbell River April 28 at noon at Inland Kenworth 2900 North Island Hwy. BBQ will be available free, however, donations are greatly appreciated.

Honour House, situated on a serene, tree-lined street in New Westminster, is a magnificent heritage home that has been fully refurbished. The house boasts 11 private bedrooms, each equipped with its own ensuite bathroom, along with spacious shared areas including a kitchen, living room, media room, sunrooms, and other communal spaces. It is fully modernized and designed to be wheelchair accessible, nestled within its own well-maintained and sprawling grounds.

Despite receiving no direct funding, Honour House manages to cover all of its operating expenses through donations and fundraising. The house has a small team of staff, consisting of one full-time and one part-time member, with the vast majority of day-to-day operations overseen by a devoted board of directors and a hardworking team of volunteers, many of whom have served their country themselves.

Campbell River

