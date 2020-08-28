Nominations are open until Sept. 11 for environmentally conscious individuals or community groups that you think deserve to be recognized in the 19th Annual City Stewardship Awards, like previous winner, the Carihi Shoreline Cleanup effort. Photo submitted

Honour citizens’ dedication to conservation and the health of the local environment

Nominations are open for the city’s 19th annual Stewardship Awards

Nominations are now open for city recognition of environmentally-conscious people working to preserve the integrity, stability, and beauty of Campbell River’s natural areas.

Between now and Sept. 11, individuals, groups, businesses, industry representatives and youth who have contributed to the common cause of environmental stewardship can be nominated for the following categories:

  • Habitat Protection / Creation (who’s rebuilding and restoring habitat in natural areas?)
  • Youth Special Recognition (who’s keeping the stewardship tradition alive and thriving?)
  • Environmental Excellence (for outstanding achievement)

“The city’s Stewardship Awards provide an opportunity to honour citizen dedication to conservation, and for ongoing work to improve the beauty and health of our local environment,” says Mayor Andy Adams.

If you know of environmental ambassadors in Campbell River who deserve recognition, download a nomination form from the What’s New section of the City’s website (www.campbellriver.ca). Paper copies are available on the main floor of City Hall. For more information regarding stewardship recognition, email terri.martin@campbellriver.ca or phone her at 250-286-5711.

For public safety and to comply with provincial health prohibitions on large gatherings, public viewing of the city’s 19th annual recognition ceremony will be a live-streamed event from the Tidemark Theatre. Tune in Sept. 27 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. In past years, this ceremony was held as part of the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House.

RELATED: City of Campbell River recognizes environmental stewards

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverConservationEnvironment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Rescued Northern Goshawk takes flight on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Breeding a better bee for Vancouver Island

Bee geneticist chose Black Creek and Campbell River area for research collaboration project

VIDEO: Rescued Northern Goshawk takes flight on Vancouver Island

Raptor fell from nest as a chick; rehabilitated by Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society

Quadra Island ESS director given lifetime achievement award

Judy Hagen’s volunteering goes back to 1948

PHOTOS: Campbell River teens gain experience at amateur golf provincials

Dana Smith and Rachelle Wade competing at Campbell River Golf and Country Club this week

Body of missing hiker recovered near Gold River

Laurence Philippsen had set out on a solo backpacking trip in early July

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Failed tests, pandemic precautions add to wait time

Disgruntled Tofino residents say visitors turning town into a free-for-all

Some West Coast residents angered by perceived lack of bylaw enforcement

Victoria wants ‘all cops are bastards’ reference removed from city-sanctioned mural

Mural organizer says city’s request is apathetic to lived experiences of people of colour

Close encounter with angry cougar no garden party for Vancouver Island artist

What he thought was two cats fighting in his garden ended up a lot more cat than he bargained for

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Most Read