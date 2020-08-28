Honour citizens’ dedication to conservation and the health of the local environment

Nominations are open until Sept. 11 for environmentally conscious individuals or community groups that you think deserve to be recognized in the 19th Annual City Stewardship Awards, like previous winner, the Carihi Shoreline Cleanup effort. Photo submitted

Nominations are now open for city recognition of environmentally-conscious people working to preserve the integrity, stability, and beauty of Campbell River’s natural areas.

Between now and Sept. 11, individuals, groups, businesses, industry representatives and youth who have contributed to the common cause of environmental stewardship can be nominated for the following categories:

Habitat Protection / Creation (who’s rebuilding and restoring habitat in natural areas?)

Youth Special Recognition (who’s keeping the stewardship tradition alive and thriving?)

Environmental Excellence (for outstanding achievement)

“The city’s Stewardship Awards provide an opportunity to honour citizen dedication to conservation, and for ongoing work to improve the beauty and health of our local environment,” says Mayor Andy Adams.

If you know of environmental ambassadors in Campbell River who deserve recognition, download a nomination form from the What’s New section of the City’s website (www.campbellriver.ca). Paper copies are available on the main floor of City Hall. For more information regarding stewardship recognition, email terri.martin@campbellriver.ca or phone her at 250-286-5711.

For public safety and to comply with provincial health prohibitions on large gatherings, public viewing of the city’s 19th annual recognition ceremony will be a live-streamed event from the Tidemark Theatre. Tune in Sept. 27 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. In past years, this ceremony was held as part of the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House.

RELATED: City of Campbell River recognizes environmental stewards

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverConservationEnvironment