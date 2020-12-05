Campbell River’s emergency services personnel conducted a Holiday Checkstop on Dogwood Street Dec. 5. They were asking people to stop into the Curling Club parking lot on Dogwood Street and make a donation to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Drive. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s emergency services personnel conducted a Holiday Checkstop on Dogwood Street Dec. 5 from 1-5 p.m.

They were asking people to stop into the Curling Club parking lot on Dogwood Street and make a donation to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Drive.

