Here’s how you can contribute to Grandmothers to Grandmothers

Thank you for fitting the article about African Grandmothers and our group photo into the June 24 edition.

Here are a few points that may help Campbell Riverites who wish to make a donation to the Grandmothers Campaign. If 100 people donate $100 each, we’ll reach our hoped-for annual goal of $10,000!

First, any size donation is always appreciated. Anyone is invited to donate.

Next, the article offered this link for making an online donation: https://slf.akaraisin.com/ui/GrandmothersPledges2020/participant/6010618

If a person prefers to donate by cheque, please call our treasurer, Carol Bye, at 778-420-1570. (This is not a long distance number.)

Finally, if you’d like to learn more about the African Grandmothers, and where the money goes, up to $10,000 every year just from our generous town, please contact founding member Robin Geary at robinvgeary@shaw.ca or Margo Cormack at 250-278-8446, or check out Facebook at Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers.

Thank you for your support.

Vicki Simmons, member,

CR Grandmothers to Grandmothers (G2G)

Campbell River celebrates Canada Day virtually

