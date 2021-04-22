Cathy Smith is the coordinator for the Campbell River United Church’s Soup Kitchen program. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Cathy Smith is the coordinator for the Campbell River United Church’s Soup Kitchen program. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Helping people has always been a priority

Few things are more important than feeding people, and Cathy Smith has taken that to heart.

Smith is the coordinator for the Campbell River United Church’s soup kitchen program, which provides weekend lunches to people in need in Campbell River. The group has been working in the city since 2002, mainly out of the Radiant Life Church building near the downtown fire hall. However, that building was sold in 2020, which left the future of the program in jeopardy.

“The only thing we could do was serve outside. In that time period where the building was closed, COVID hit and for the first little while, nobody was serving anything on weekends,” Smith said. “We thought ‘this is silly, these people need to eat.’”

They bounced around to different locations, mostly outside during the summer months of 2020. However, as the weather got cooler they needed to find a place to go inside.

“The (Hama?Elas) community kitchen opened up, which made everybody very happy because we could get the clients inside in the winter and out of the weather, and it was also a nice kitchen that we could serve out of,” she said.

Smith has always felt a need to help people. She has volunteered for her whole life, from local events to teaching English in China for a decade after retiring, to being a medical laboratory technician.

“I just love helping people. It gives me satisfaction to know that maybe I’m helping someone in their life. It’s really rewarding to hear from students how we influence their life,” she says. “A simple thank you means the world to us that we could help someone in some small way.”

Helping feed people is just the latest instance of that drive to help people.

“Just knowing that people are getting good nutritious food, (and have) a place to come that’s warm in the winter, it’s satisfying to know that these people are not going hungry.”

While just providing a meal is enough, Smith said the soup kitchen and other programs for vulnerable populations has a bigger impact than just feeding a few people.

“The people out there are really looking after each other,” she said. “We had a couple of incidents when we were out on the streets where people would start disagreeing, and the other ones would come break it up and be there as support.

“I was really impressed with how they are looking after themselves. With the overdoses, everybody is carrying the Naloxone kits and adminstrating them to each other. It’s nice to see that community within themselves,” she continued. “They do all have the food insecurities, so we’re trying to fill that gap for them. Now that they have the landuromat and the shower and the toilet (Kwesa Place), that’s really a bonus for Campbell River.”

The soup kitchen is just one of Smith’s many volunteer initiatives. She is also very involved with the breakfast program at Pinecrest Elementary School, where the United Church provides meals to children who come to school hungry. She has also volunteered with the blood clinic and with Citizens on Patrol.

Smith could not do this without her team at the soup kitchen.

“We’re in it together and we all have our little jobs that we do and get the people fed,” she said. “They’re happy. We just all work together well.”

Volunteer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Habitat for Humanity volunteers making huge housing difference in Campbell River

Just Posted

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Island Health warns of toxic drug supply causing increased overdoses in Campbell River

Support available for those in need

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map shows new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 11-17. (BCCDC image)
BCCDC says fresh COVID-19 cases down in most Island Health areas

Nanaimo sees its fewest new COVID-19 cases since mid January

The Sybil Andrews Cottage property in Willow Point, along with the Haig-Brown House property, have both been assigned Community Heritage Designation. Mirror File Photo
Sybil Andrews cottage and Haig-Brown House get full heritage status

Designation offers both protection as well as opening up future funding opportunities

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.
John Dillon Brown set off to conclude an out-of-court settlement the day he disappeared

Trial of Richard Alexander continues in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Monday, April 19, 2021. Younger Canadians in several provinces are now able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
AstraZeneca vaccine appointments fill up fast on Vancouver Island

More pharmacies expected to be added as supply increases

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

RCMP Constable Etsell speaks to tourists leaving the area at a police roadblock on Westside Road south of Fintry, B.C., Thursday, July 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Yvonne Berg
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Federation president Brian Sauve says asking the police to enforce roadblocks puts even greater pressure on limited resources and exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections

As part of the province’s strategy to combat the opioid overdose crisis, take-home naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the province. (Courtesy of Gaëlle Nicolussi)
Vancouver Island could be at its worst point of overdose crises yet: medical health officer

Island Health issued overdose advisories for Victoria, various communities in the last two weeks

The conservation service confirmed they do not relocate cougars from settled areas but that euthanasia is not necessarily the fate for an animal in the Fanny Bay area. The hope is that the animal will move on to wild areas. (File photo)
Woman hopes cat-stalking Fanny Bay cougar can avoid euthanization

Conservation officers do not relocate the animals from Vancouver Island

Tofino residents expressed frustration over a recent post by Long Beach Lodge owner Tim Hackett that falsely claimed all residents have been vaccinated. (Westerly file photo)
Resort owner apologizes for suggesting Tofino is safe to travel to

Long Beach Lodge owner Tim Hackett apologizes to community and visitors

BC Hydro released a survey Thursday, April 22. It found that many British Columbians are unintentionally contributing to climate change with their yard maintenance choices. (Pixabay)
Spend a lot of time doing yard work? It might be contributing to climate change

Recent BC Hydro survey finds 60% of homeowners still use gas-powered lawnmowers and yard equipment

Journal de Montreal is seen in Montreal, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The daily newspaper uses a file picture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in traditional Indian clothing during his trip to India to illustrate a story on the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Montreal newspaper blasted for front-page photo of Trudeau in India

Trudeau is wearing traditional Indian clothes and holding his hands together in prayer beside a caption that reads, ‘The Indian variant has arrived’

An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to halt direct flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days due to COVID variant concerns

Cargo flights will still be allowed to enter Canada

Most Read