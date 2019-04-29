From left to right: Mowi’s Jed Jackson, Kinsmen’s Al Buxton, owner of Boston Pizza Chris Seeley, Kim Wood (who has CF) holding her son Charlie with nephew Will Black in front and Comox Valley/Campbell River Walk Coordinator Morgan Hargrave with son Theodore Hargrave on her back and daughter Evelyn in front celebrate registration opening for this year’s Walk To Make Cystic Fibrosis History in front of Boston Pizza, one of the local sponsors of the event. Photo submitted

Help make Cystic Fibrosis history

Over 4,000 Canadians live with the incurable disease, but the balance of the fight has shifted

It’s coming up on the 15th anniversary of a very important day in the history of the fight against the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children.

On Sunday, May 26, Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s Campbell River/Comox Valley Chapter will host the WWalk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History at Penfield Elementary School to help raise critical funds for cystic fibrosis (CF) research and care.

This year marks the 15th national anniversary of the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History, which takes place in over 70 communities across Canada. More than 10,000 people are involved in the event Canada-wide, and the funds raised go toward world-class research and supporting and advocating for high-quality individualized CF care.

Over 4,300 Canadians live with CF, and there is no cure, but thanks to the funds raised at events like the one happening May 26 at Penfield, the balance of the fight has shifted.

In the 1960s, most Canadian children with CF did not live long enough to attend kindergarten. Now, the median age of survival of Canadians with CF is among the highest in the world at 53.3 years. But while those doing the fighting have made significant gains, there is still no cure or control for cystic fibrosis and according to the most recent data of the patients who lost their battle to CF, half were under 39 years of age.

The walk at Penfield will be followed by a barbecue lunch thanks to Campbell River Kinsmen, Dairy Queen, Thrifty Foods, Discovery Foods, Old Dutch and Coca Cola.

Draw prizes thanks to CARSTAR, Save On Foods, Quality Foods, as well as a special team prize thanks to Boston Pizza. Other local sponsors of walk include Mowi and Capacity Forest Products.

Come and have fun for the whole family while supporting people who fight cystic fibrosis every day of their lives.

You can register for the event or make a donation at cysticfibrosis.ca/walk

About Cystic Fibrosis Canada:

“Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world’s leading charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally-recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $258 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world’s highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis.”

Previous story
Daniels: New chinook regulations don’t mean there’s no fishing!

Just Posted

Tributes to workers killed or injured on the job mark Day of Mourning in Campbell River

Two workplace-related deaths in SRD among 131 B.C.-wide in 2018, says WorkSafeBC

UPDATE: Oyster River fire crews respond to three separate fires Sunday

Macaulay Road fire under control, but crews still working to put it out completely

UPDATE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

Strathcona Regional District asks for options around censuring members

Area D Director Leigh questions whether regional district has legal authority

Limits on chinook fishery prompt cancellation of Campbell River Salmon Derby

Event likely to resume in August 2020, says co-founder; DFO says measures needed to prevent collapse

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Victoria man wins $2.5 million lottery prize

Glen Fraser plans on retiring early, taking more camping trips

Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Port Hardy

The BC Coroners Service says the victim was a man in his 40s

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Vancouver Island homeless camp being evicted

Eviction notice served same day the government committed $1 million to site restoration project

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

B.C. man brought back from dead at Vancouver hospital

World-first experimental intervention could save countless lives of cardiac arrest victims

Most Read