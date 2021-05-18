Help make cystic fibrosis history

Theodore and Morgan Hargrave participated in the 2020 Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History. By again moving to an online format will allow people from all over Canada to take part in the 2021 event by participating in their own time and their own way. Photo by Jo-Ann Wallis

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is making history because every year across Canada, friends, family, and colleagues of Canadians with cystic fibrosis (CF) lace up their shoes to participate in the Walk To Make Cystic Fibrosis History.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. At present, there is no cure.

This year’s event is taking place on Sunday, May 30, and once again, is going to take place virtually. Participants choose some kind of physical challenge to participate in on their own time with family or friends.

This year, many Campbell River CF chapter members are participating in memory of Bill Black, one of the founding members of our chapter and father of Kim Black Wood, who was diagnosed with CF at an early age.

Join in by registering online at cysticfibrosis.ca. When you register you’ll be one step closer to helping fund work to improve the lives of people like Kim who are living with Cystic Fibrosis. And as an added bonus, you’ll also have the opportunity to win one of several gift baskets or prizes donated by community sponsors.

