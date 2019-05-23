Help make Campbell River Canada’s Most Active Community

ParticipACTION is awarding $150,000 to the community that rallies the most participants and accumulates the most active minutes during the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge between May 31 and June 16. City of Campbell River photo

Do your part for Campbell River during the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge from May 31 to June 16 – and help reap the rewards of being an active community.

ParticipACTION is awarding $150,000 to the community that rallies the most participants and accumulates the most active minutes during the challenge. Regional winners will receive $20,000 to fund a physical activity initiative.

“The aim of the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge is to help strengthen communities through physical activity and sport because everything gets better when you get active,” says Linda Kubinec, recreation programmer.

The City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department will keep track of all active program minutes that occur at City facilities and all schools, clubs and organizations can do the same by registering at https://community.participaction.com/.

Anyone 17 or older can track move minutes through the ParticipACTION app (www.participaction.com/en-ca/programs/app) that will automatically count toward the community score. Parents can track minutes for children under 17 on the website.

“The more we use the app, the greater the chance the community will have of succeeding in making Campbell River the most active community in Canada,” Kubinec says. “Plus, everyone wins when we sit less and move more!”

People who download the app and complete the survey before May 27 can enter to win a Fitbit.

Contact the City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Department at 250-286-1161 for more information.