Discovery Passage Aquarium manager Ricky Belanger spends part of his Saturday cleaning up garbage on the beach at Roberts Reach. File photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Help keep our beaches clean with the Discovery Passage Aquarium

Join them Sunday, Jan. 23 for a beach clean-up at Maryland Road

Beaches are a vital interface between our oceans and land.

Keeping them clean helps maintain the health of our ocean ecosystems. The Discovery Passage Aquarium has a long history of beach clean-ups, and is dedicated to keeping our shorelines free of garbage now, and in the future.

Join them Sunday, Jan. 23 for a beach clean-up at Maryland Road. If you are interested in participating, email volunteers@discoverypassageaquarium.ca with your name, phone number, and number of people in your group. All clean-up gear will be provided by the Discovery Passage Aquarium. Please remember to dress for the winter weather and wear sturdy non-slip footwear.

The Discovery Passage Aquarium offers a fun and unique hands-on educational experience for people of all ages. Visitors are able to interact with incredible local marine species and discover the diversity of aquatic life in the Discovery Passage. The aquarium follows a catch and release model, collecting animals in the spring and returning them to their respective ecosystems in the fall.

The Discovery Passage Aquarium is located across from the Discovery Pier, on Island Highway, and is open from

May – September annually.

