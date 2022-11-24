Make a donation to John Howard KidStart on Giving Tuesday to help local children and youth in need of positive role models. Photo contributed

Make a donation to John Howard KidStart on Giving Tuesday to help local children and youth in need of positive role models. Photo contributed

Help John Howard KidStart on Giving Tuesday

KidStart is making a huge difference in the lives of local children and youth

John Howard KidStart needs your help this Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two days where the focus is on getting great deals. Giving Tuesday is a day devoted to giving back. Help kids in Campbell River by giving to John Howard KidStart.

John Howard KidStart is a volunteer-based mentoring program that connects positive adult role models with children ages 6-12 for three hours of recreational or cultural activities per week. Many matches continue into the teen years. John Howard KidStart depends entirely on donations, grants, fundraising, and gaming funds to help children and youth in the community. Give what you can to help KidStart make a difference.

Feedback from mentors and families shows that KidStart is making a huge difference in the lives of local children and youth. One mentor of a 12-year-old boy said, “Through KidStart, my mentee has gained self-confidence, new skills and interests, and an increased connection with his school community. Through this mentorship we can target his interests and build his skills.”

Donations can be made online at www.jhsni.bc.ca or in person or by mail to The John Howard Society of North Island, 140 10th Ave, Campbell River, BC, V9W 4E3. Donations over $10 are eligible for a tax receipt. Feel great by helping local kids this holiday season.

Campbell River

