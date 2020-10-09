Help fight cystic fibrosis, sign up for Quest4CF

Jo-Ann and Dan Wallis and their grandchildren Maisie and Elliot Cockburn are ready for the Quest 4 CF which will be held Sunday, Oct. 18 from 1-4 p.m. Families can drive to locations win prizes, have fun and support Cystic Fibrosis Canada. registration deadline is Oct. 15 visitquest4cf.crowdchange.net. Photo contributed

There’s still time to register for the Quest4CF Halloween vehicle scavenger hunt.

Quest4CF is a family-friendly event taking place in and around Campbell River on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Questers will venture out in their vehicles to solve clues and collect goodies along the way. There will be a treasure chest along the route which will include a chance to win some great prizes.

On their quest, participants will stop at local businesses and landmarks to find clues and solve kid-friendly puzzles. All funds raised will go toward helping the fight against cystic fibrosis. Wear your costume, celebrate Halloween, and have fun in a way that keeps everyone safe from COVID-19 exposure.

The deadline for registering for Quest4CF has been extended to Oct. 15. Registration costs $60 per family and to register, visit quest4cf.crowdchange.net. You will be contacted with instructions, starting point and clues.

Can’t participate in the Quest4CF but want to support it? Visit Steve Marshall Ford showroom between now and Halloween. For a donation to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, you can use their new photo booth and create a photo using the background of your choice. It can be a Halloween theme or whatever you like – perhaps your child’s favourite superhero or your favourite holiday destination. Be creative, bring props, have fun.

