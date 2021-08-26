Heave a Heart: support the Walk for Hearts Sept. 12

People of all ages – and their furry friends, too – have come out to support the annual Walk for Hearts every year for more than 30 years. This year’s event runs Sept. 12. Mirror File Photo

Join in the rescheduled annual Walk for Hearts on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Registration is 12:30 p.m. and the walk starts at 1 p.m. from the Willow Point Hall north along the Sea Walk, then returns to the Hall by 2 p.m. It is a fun family affair with refreshments and prizes provided. The participants either provide a donation or gather pledges from others to raise funds for this event which benefits cardiac patients from the North Island and our Campbell River Hospital. Phone 250-287-3096 for pledge sheets.

This Walk for Hearts is dedicated to members Ed Jarvis, Les York, Harry Games, Diana Kulyk, Ken Hawkins and long time avid supporters, Doris Korsa and Rosaline Clayton.

To date, the Campbell River Branch of the First Open Heart Society has donated $351,199 for cardiac equipment for our Campbell River Hospital which includes funding for cardiac education. the society is proud to be listed as the second highest donor on the plaque in the lobby of our hospital.

The society’s primary function is to provide support for local heart patients. This may be moral and/or financial support for people in need of obtaining medical treatment in Vancouver or Victoria. Special emphasis is given to families with children facing surgery for heart related problems at Children’s Hospital.

It is a local support group run by volunteers. Funds stay local and are used for heart patients, cardiac equipment and occasionally for Heart House which is used by North Island patients and their families.

