Boston Pizza owner Chris Seeley (centre) and employees Samantha Clark (left) and Hanna Gordon encourage Campbell Riverites to buy a heart for $1 and the money collected will go to support KidStart in Campbell River. KidStart recruits and trains caring adults to mentor vulnerable kids in the Campbell River area. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Have a heart: Buy a paper heart or a heart pizza at Boston Pizza and help KidStart in Campbell River

Every year around Valentines Day Boston Pizza invites its guests to purchase a paper heart for $2 as part of a national fundraising campaign for the Boston Pizza Foundation Future Prospects.

It all started 28 years ago at a Boston Pizza location in Northern Alberta. The Franchisee’s of the store had just had their second child who was born with a life-threatening heart condition. The staff at the restaurant wanted to help in any way they could so they cut out red paper hearts and sold them for $1 with the donation benefitting the Heart & Stroke foundation. The following year, in 1992 Boston Pizza International turned the paper hearts fundraiser into a national program. The Boston

Pizza Foundation Future Prospects has evolved over the years and now focuses on providing kids in need with role models in their communities.

The red paper hearts have covered the walls at the Campbell River Boston Pizza for 23 years. This year they have a special community partner. This year, 100 per cent of all the funds raised during this years Valentine promotion will go to the

KidStart program at the John Howard Society here in Campbell River. KidStart recruits and trains caring adults to mentor vulnerable kids in the Campbell River area.

If you want to take part in this great fundraiser you can purchase a paper heart for $2 until Feb 14. Join Boston Pizza for a heart shaped pizza on Valentine’s Day and $1 from every pizza sold will go to KidStart in Campbell River. Enjoy some pizza and provide a youth in need with a role model or mentor in our community.

