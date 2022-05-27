Hardware store donates materials to spruce up the Campbell River Community Garden

Pioneer Home Hardwase has donated all the lumber and hardware needed to refurbish plots in the 22-year-old Campbell River Community Garden. Photo contributed

Pioneer Home Hardware has donated all the lumber and hardware to refurbish the plots in the 22-year-old Campbell River Community Garden.

Gardeners are out in force taking advantage of the beautiful weather to get their plots rebuilt and ready to plant. The Campbell River Community Garden is on a piece of land that belongs to The St. Peter’s Anglican Church.

Any one interested in joining this group of avid organic gardeners can give Tony Fantillo a call at 250-923-4521.

