Pioneer Home Hardwase has donated all the lumber and hardware needed to refurbish plots in the 22-year-old Campbell River Community Garden. Photo contributed

Pioneer Home Hardwase has donated all the lumber and hardware needed to refurbish plots in the 22-year-old Campbell River Community Garden. Photo contributed

Hardware store donates materials to spruce up the Campbell River Community Garden

22-year-old garden refurbishing members plots

Pioneer Home Hardware has donated all the lumber and hardware to refurbish the plots in the 22-year-old Campbell River Community Garden.

Gardeners are out in force taking advantage of the beautiful weather to get their plots rebuilt and ready to plant. The Campbell River Community Garden is on a piece of land that belongs to The St. Peter’s Anglican Church.

Any one interested in joining this group of avid organic gardeners can give Tony Fantillo a call at 250-923-4521.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations

Previous story
Campbell Riverites invited to Go By Bike next week

Just Posted

Strathcona Dam. BC Hydro photo
Strathcona Dam project overcomes design obstacle

The property is slated to be subdivided and rezoned. Photo courtesy SRD
Rezoning application denial overturned by Strathcona Regional District

Volunteers Sue and Lance Bennett demonstrate bike maintenance during last year’s Go By Bike Week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell Riverites invited to Go By Bike next week

Linda Nagle hands out some Go By Bike Week swag to Lindsay and Michael Ness, with their kids Oliver and Della during last spring’s Go By Bike Week event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Go By Bike Week bike swap event helps lower barrier to entry for bike commuting