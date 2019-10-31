HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

Halloween in Downtown Campbell River had the streets crawling with young Trick or Treaters in costume. Costume photos and prizes as well as other treats were offered by the Downtown BIA and its member businesses.
Kids celebrate Halloween in downtown Campbell River
Halloween in Downtown Campbell River had the streets crawling with young Trick or Treaters in costume. Costume photos and prizes as well as other treats were offered by the Downtown BIA and its member businesses.
SUV was engulfed in flames in south Campbell River
A mushroom picker reported missing in the Campbell River area on Oct.… Continue reading
‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says
Steve Price says phrase was not meant as a personal slur
The owners of the Wentworth Villa Architectural Heritage Museum made an interesting discovery
Changes were made to provide additional information
79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply
There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy
Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating
RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway
Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’
SUV was engulfed in flames in south Campbell River
There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy
Victim was able to identify assailant to police
Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals
Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky
Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month
Nice night for trick-or-treaters