HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

Halloween in Downtown Campbell River had the streets crawling with young Trick or Treaters in costume like (from left) Summer, Lukas and Lola Knowles. Costume photos and prizes as well as other treats were offered by the Downtown BIA and its member businesses. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

