Halloween in Downtown Campbell River had the streets crawling with young Trick or Treaters in costume like (from left) Summer, Lukas and Lola Knowles. Costume photos and prizes as well as other treats were offered by the Downtown BIA and its member businesses. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

Kids celebrate Halloween in downtown Campbell River

Halloween in Downtown Campbell River had the streets crawling with young Trick or Treaters in costume. Costume photos and prizes as well as other treats were offered by the Downtown BIA and its member businesses.

 

Halloween in Downtown Campbell River had the streets crawling with young Trick or Treaters in costume. Costume photos and prizes as well as other treats were offered by the Downtown BIA and its member businesses. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Halloween in Downtown Campbell River had the streets crawling with young Trick or Treaters in costume. This purple hearse added to the atmosphere. Costume photos and prizes as well as other treats were offered by the Downtown BIA and its member businesses. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Just Posted

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

Kids celebrate Halloween in downtown Campbell River

Suspect in Gold River stabbing arrested

Victim was able to identify assailant to police

Vehicle fire closes South Island Hwy. for a few hours overnight

SUV was engulfed in flames in south Campbell River

Campbell River Halloween forecast

Nice night for trick-or-treaters

Missing mushroom picker found deceased

A mushroom picker reported missing in the Campbell River area on Oct.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Former Sidney mayor clarifies ‘karma’ cliche use in tweet at Elizabeth May

Steve Price says phrase was not meant as a personal slur

Mummified cat found in heritage Victoria home

The owners of the Wentworth Villa Architectural Heritage Museum made an interesting discovery

UPDATE: Transportation minister defends new steps in B.C. ride-hailing application

Changes were made to provide additional information

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

Allegedly drunk driver of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested on Island Highway

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Most Read