Rylie Bakker-Lebid (centre) and her mom Amberle Bakker present KidStart coordinator Tara Jordan the money Rylie raised by asking for donations to the program instead of gifts for her birthday this year. Photo courtesy KidStart

Happy Birthday, Riley!

Local 7 year-old asks for donations to KidStart instead of gifts this year

It probably wasn’t the answer Amberle Bakker expected from her daughter when she asked her what she’d like for her birthday this year.

It was coming up on Rylie Bakker-Lebid’s seventh birthday in January.

For most kids, it would be a chance to ask for new toys, or clothes, or a new bike, or maybe a video game system.

Instead, Rylie said she would like donations to the John Howard KidStart Program instead of receiving gifts at her birthday party.

When asked why she wanted to donate her birthday money to Campbell River’s only mentoring program, she said simply, “Well, it’s because I like to be nice to kids.”

Program coordinator Tara Jordan says she was filled with gratitude when Riley and her mom came in with the $150 she received on her big day.

“As a program that depends on fundraising to provide services to vulnerable children and youth ages 6-18, KidStart is sincerely grateful for Rylie’s donation,” Jordan says, encouraging anyone interested in helping out to find more information about the program at jhsni.bc.ca (under Programs and Services) or by giving her a call directly at 250-203-3111.

Previous story
Opioids are killing people – aren’t they intended to relieve suffering?

Just Posted

City of Campbell River hears more on controversial Upland Landfill proposal

Two more presentations, from both sides, heard by council Monday night

Strathcona Regional District still tackling how public emails from public should be made

Cortes director again cites emails from some residents sent to other SRD directors but not her

Man pulls gun on off-duty police officer in Beaver Lodge Lands in Campbell River

‘A very large quantity of firearms of various descriptions,’ have been found at the man’s home

Hospital board to consider water features after estimate comes in over budget

The estimate came in $112,000 over the budgeted $100,000

Campbell River man in custody after hammer attack in Willow Point

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Analysis: A smooth transition for B.C. NDP in Nanaimo byelection

Blow to B.C. Greens, John Horgan’s hold on power remains slim

Canadian Indigenous groups want sea health study, marine traffic halt

They say the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and a new shipping terminal near Vancouver would increase pressure on sea life

Bankrupt energy companies can’t abandon old wells, Supreme Court rules

An estimated 1,800 wells representing more than $100 million in liabilities have been abandoned since the case came to court

Snow might be on the horizon for most of the Island

Temperatures dip below freezing this weekend and into early next week that could lead to flurries

UPDATE: NDP candidate wins Nanaimo byelection

Sheila Malcolmson earned about 49 per cent of the vote; all ballot boxes now counted

Armed suspect on the loose after transit officer shot in Surrey

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Vancouver Island residents honoured with Medals of Good Citizenship

Award honours ‘exceptional community leaders’

B.C.’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

Most Read