Happy Birthday, Riley!

Local 7 year-old asks for donations to KidStart instead of gifts this year

Rylie Bakker-Lebid (centre) and her mom Amberle Bakker present KidStart coordinator Tara Jordan the money Rylie raised by asking for donations to the program instead of gifts for her birthday this year. Photo courtesy KidStart

It probably wasn’t the answer Amberle Bakker expected from her daughter when she asked her what she’d like for her birthday this year.

It was coming up on Rylie Bakker-Lebid’s seventh birthday in January.

For most kids, it would be a chance to ask for new toys, or clothes, or a new bike, or maybe a video game system.

Instead, Rylie said she would like donations to the John Howard KidStart Program instead of receiving gifts at her birthday party.

When asked why she wanted to donate her birthday money to Campbell River’s only mentoring program, she said simply, “Well, it’s because I like to be nice to kids.”

Program coordinator Tara Jordan says she was filled with gratitude when Riley and her mom came in with the $150 she received on her big day.

“As a program that depends on fundraising to provide services to vulnerable children and youth ages 6-18, KidStart is sincerely grateful for Rylie’s donation,” Jordan says, encouraging anyone interested in helping out to find more information about the program at jhsni.bc.ca (under Programs and Services) or by giving her a call directly at 250-203-3111.