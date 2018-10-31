Halloween comes to the Museum at Campbell River

The Campbell River Twinning Society and the Museum at Campbell River joined together to summon forth Hallowe’en at the Museum on Saturday, which combined a spooky tour through galleries and other activities such as crafts, storytelling, Lego play, even a visit with an ambassador owl from Mountainair Avian Rescue Society.
