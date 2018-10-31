Halloween comes to the Museum at Campbell River

Mom Leanne Englot gets the pumpkin ready with kids Ryelyn Vermeeren (left) and Brooklynn Vermeeren as part of Halloween at the Museum Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Twinning Society and the Museum at Campbell River joined together to summon forth Hallowe’en at the Museum on Saturday, which combined a spooky tour through galleries and other activities such as crafts, storytelling, Lego play, even a visit with an ambassador owl from Mountainair Avian Rescue Society.